Correvio Pharma Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 163.4% Upside

Correvio Pharma Corp. found using ticker (CORV) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1.75 and 0.42 with a mean TP of 1.08. With the stocks previous close at 0.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 163.4%. The 50 day MA is 0.38 and the 200 day moving average is 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.correvio.com

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics worldwide. Its portfolio of marketed brands comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm. The company also offers ESMOCARD and ESMOCARD LYO, a short acting beta blocker for the treatment of supraventricular tachycardia and control of the ventricular rate in patients with atrial fibrillation; Trevyent, a development stage drug/device combination product for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Xydalba, a treatment for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; and Zevtera/Mabelio, a cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous administration with rapid bactericidal activity. Correvio Pharma Corp. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

