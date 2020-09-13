Corporate Office Properties Tru – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.5% Upside

Corporate Office Properties Tru with ticker code (OFC) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 23 with the average target price sitting at 28.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.08 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.38 and the 200 day moving average is 24.8. The company has a market cap of $2,609m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.copt.com

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (ÂRegional Office PropertiesÂ). As of June 30, 2020, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 15 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT’s core portfolio of 172 office and data center shell properties encompassed 19.6 million square feet and was 94.7% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 90.6% leased.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn