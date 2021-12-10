Twitter
Corporate Office Properties Tru – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.0% Upside

Corporate Office Properties Tru found using ticker (OFC) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 30 with a mean TP of 32.67. Now with the previous closing price of 27.92 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,081m. Visit the company website at: https://www.copt.com

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (ÂRegional Office PropertiesÂ). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT’s core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

