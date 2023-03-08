Corning Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.1% Upside

Corning Incorporated found using ticker (GLW) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 32 with a mean TP of 37.99. With the stocks previous close at 35.47 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.1%. The day 50 moving average is 34.82 and the 200 day moving average is 33.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $30,028m. Company Website: https://www.corning.com

The potential market cap would be $32,161m based on the market concensus.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company’s Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices. Its Optical Communications segment provides optical fibers and cables; and hardware and equipment products, such as cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for the telecommunications industry, businesses, governments, and individuals. The company’s Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that offer material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, crystals, precision metrology instruments, and software, as well as glass wafers and substrates, tinted sunglasses, and radiation shielding products for various markets comprising mobile consumer electronics, semiconductor equipment optics and consumables, aerospace and defense optics, radiation shielding products, sunglasses, and telecommunications components. Its Environmental Technologies segment provides ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile, gasoline, and diesel applications. The company’s Life Sciences segment offers laboratory products, including consumables, such as plastic vessels, liquid handling plastics, specialty surfaces, cell culture media, and serum, as well as general labware, and glassware and equipment under the Corning, Falcon, Pyrex, and Axygen brands. Corning Incorporated was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.