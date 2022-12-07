Corning Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

Corning Incorporated with ticker code (GLW) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 37.56. Given that the stocks previous close was at 33.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 32.13 while the 200 day moving average is 34.38. The company has a market capitalisation of $28,149m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.corning.com

The potential market cap would be $31,560m based on the market concensus.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company’s Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices. Its Optical Communications segment provides optical fibers and cables; and hardware and equipment products, including cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories. This segment also offers its products to businesses, governments, and individuals. Its Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, crystals, precision metrology instruments, software; as well as ultra-thin and ultra-flat glass wafers, substrates, tinted sunglasses, and radiation shielding products. This segment serves various industries, including mobile consumer electronics, semiconductor equipment optics and consumables; aerospace and defense optics; radiation shielding products, sunglasses, and telecommunications components. The company’s Environmental Technologies segment offers ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile, gasoline, and diesel applications. The company’s Life Sciences segment offers laboratory products comprising consumables, such as plastic vessels, liquid handling plastics, specialty surfaces, cell culture media, and serum, as well as general labware and equipment under the Corning, Falcon, Pyrex, and Axygen brands. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.