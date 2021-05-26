Corning Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.7% Upside

Corning Incorporated with ticker code (GLW) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 40 calculating the average target price we see 49.18. With the stocks previous close at 44.01 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.69. The market cap for the company is $37,298m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.corning.com

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company’s Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices. Its Optical Communications segment provides optical fibers and cables; and hardware and equipment products, including cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for various carrier network applications. This segment also offers operator-grade distributed antenna systems; optical network evolution wireless platform; subscriber demarcation, connection and protection devices, various digital subscriber line passive solutions, and outside plant enclosures; and coaxial RF interconnects for the cable television industry and microwave applications. The company’s Environmental Technologies segment offers ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile, gasoline, and diesel applications. Its Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, and fluoride crystals. The company’s Life Sciences segment offers laboratory products comprising consumables, such as plastic vessels, specialty surfaces, cell culture media, and serum, as well as general labware and equipment under the Corning, Falcon, Pyrex, and Axygen brands. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.