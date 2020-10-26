CoreSite Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.0% Upside

CoreSite Realty Corporation found using ticker (COR) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 146 and 100 and has a mean target at 128.75. Now with the previous closing price of 123.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.0%. The day 50 moving average is 121.5 and the 200 day moving average is 121.87. The market cap for the company is $5,241m. Company Website: http://www.CoreSite.com

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options Â all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn