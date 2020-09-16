CoreSite Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.4% Upside

CoreSite Realty Corporation with ticker code (COR) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 146 and 100 and has a mean target at 128.75. Now with the previous closing price of 116.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.4%. The 50 day MA is 122.52 and the 200 day moving average is 118.91. The company has a market cap of $5,042m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.CoreSite.com

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options Â all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

