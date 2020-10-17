CoreSite Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.1% Upside

CoreSite Realty Corporation with ticker code (COR) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 146 and 100 calculating the average target price we see 128.75. With the stocks previous close at 127.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 120.91 and the 200 day MA is 121.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,394m. Company Website: http://www.CoreSite.com

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options Â all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

