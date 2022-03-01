CoreSite Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.2% Downside

CoreSite Realty Corporation with ticker code (COR) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 170 and 100 calculating the mean target price we have 159.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 169.78 this indicates there is a potential downside of -6.2%. The day 50 moving average is 163.64 while the 200 day moving average is 141.33. The market cap for the company is $7,487m. Company Website: https://www.CoreSite.com

The potential market cap would be $7,024m based on the market concensus.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options Â all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.