CoreSite Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.2% Downside

CoreSite Realty Corporation found using ticker (COR) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 170 and 100 and has a mean target at 159.27. With the stocks previous close at 169.78 this indicates there is a potential downside of -6.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 163.64 and the 200 day MA is 141.33. The market cap for the company is $7,487m. Company Website: https://www.CoreSite.com

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options Â all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.