CoreSite Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.0% Downside

CoreSite Realty Corporation found using ticker (COR) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 162 and 100 and has a mean target at 139.65. Given that the stocks previous close was at 147.06 this indicates there is a potential downside of -5.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 146.95 and the 200 day MA is 132.12. The company has a market cap of $6,269m. Visit the company website at: http://www.CoreSite.com

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options Â all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.