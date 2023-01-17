Corero Network Security PLC 52.5% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Corero Network Security PLC with ticker (LON:CNS) now has a potential upside of 52.5% according to Canaccord Genuity.







Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 20 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Corero Network Security PLC share price of 10 GBX at opening today (17/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 52.5%. Trading has ranged between 8 (52 week low) and 15 (52 week high) with an average of 728,901 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £42,051,665.



Corero Network Security plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which offers Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) cyber defense solutions. It operates through Corero Network Security segment. The Company’s SmartWall family of DDoS protection solutions mitigates a range of attacks, all while maintaining the availability of applications and services it is protecting and without disrupting the delivery of legitimate traffic. It is designed to handle network-based DDoS attacks or floods, reflective amplified spoof attacks, as well as attacks that are typically too low to be detected by out of band solutions. It offers SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring and mitigation response services. Its SecureWatch Analytics leverages Splunk’s analytics engine and provides robust reporting to transform sophisticated DDoS event data into consumable dashboards accessed via the SecureWatch Analytics Web portal.







