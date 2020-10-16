CoreCivic – Consensus Indicates Potential 88.9% Upside

CoreCivic with ticker code (CXW) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 15 and has a mean target at 15. With the stocks previous close at 7.94 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 88.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.58 and the 200 day moving average is 10.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $937m. Company Website: http://www.corecivic.com

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. We also believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

