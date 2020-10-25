CoreCivic – Consensus Indicates Potential 122.9% Upside

CoreCivic with ticker code (CXW) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 15. Now with the previous closing price of 6.73 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 122.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.17 while the 200 day moving average is 9.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $792m. Find out more information at: http://www.corecivic.com

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. We also believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn