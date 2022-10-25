CoreCivic – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.5% Upside

CoreCivic with ticker code (CXW) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 15 with a mean TP of 16. With the stocks previous close at 9.55 this would imply there is a potential upside of 67.5%. The day 50 moving average is 9.58 while the 200 day moving average is 10.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,137m. Visit the company website at: https://www.corecivic.com

The potential market cap would be $1,906m based on the market concensus.

CoreCivic owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 46 correctional and detention facilities, 26 residential reentry centers, and 10 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.