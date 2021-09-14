Twitter
CoreCivic – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.3% Upside

CoreCivic found using ticker (CXW) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15.6 and 10.85 calculating the average target price we see 13.82. With the stocks previous close at 8.9 this would imply there is a potential upside of 55.3%. The day 50 moving average is 9.94 and the 200 day moving average is 9.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,080m. Visit the company website at: http://www.corecivic.com

CoreCivic owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 47 correctional and detention facilities, 27 residential reentry centers, and 15 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

