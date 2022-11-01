CoreCivic – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.4% Upside

CoreCivic found using ticker (CXW) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 16. With the stocks previous close at 10.36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 54.4%. The day 50 moving average is 9.58 and the 200 day MA is 10.56. The market cap for the company is $1,231m. Visit the company website at: https://www.corecivic.com

The potential market cap would be $1,902m based on the market concensus.

CoreCivic owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 46 correctional and detention facilities, 26 residential reentry centers, and 10 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.