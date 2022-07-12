Twitter
CoreCivic – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

CoreCivic with ticker code (CXW) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 15 and has a mean target at 16.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 50.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.87 and the 200 day moving average is 10.54. The market cap for the company is $1,332m. Visit the company website at: https://www.corecivic.com

The potential market cap would be $2,009m based on the market concensus.

CoreCivic owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 46 correctional and detention facilities, 26 residential reentry centers, and 10 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

