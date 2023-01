CoreCivic – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.8% Upside

CoreCivic with ticker code (CXW) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 18.2 and 15 with a mean TP of 16.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.58 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 38.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.09. The company has a market cap of $1,322m. Find out more information at: https://www.corecivic.com

The potential market cap would be $1,835m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

CoreCivic owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 46 correctional and detention facilities, 26 residential reentry centers, and 10 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.