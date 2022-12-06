CoreCivic, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.2% Upside

CoreCivic, Inc. found using ticker (CXW) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 16. With the stocks previous close at 12.78 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.62 while the 200 day moving average is 10.77. The market cap for the company is $1,465m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.corecivic.com

The potential market cap would be $1,834m based on the market concensus.