Core Molding Technologies Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 88.7% Upside

Core Molding Technologies Inc with ticker code (CMT) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 16 calculating the average target price we see 16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.48 this indicates there is a potential upside of 88.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.56 and the 200 day MA is 5.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $73m. Find out more information at: http://www.coremt.com

Core Molding Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

