Core Molding Technologies Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 86.3% Upside

Core Molding Technologies Inc with ticker code (CMT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 16 with a mean TP of 16. With the stocks previous close at 8.59 this would imply there is a potential upside of 86.3%. The 50 day MA is 8.84 while the 200 day moving average is 5.36. The market cap for the company is $77m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.coremt.com

Core Molding Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn