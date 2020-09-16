Core Molding Technologies Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 113.3% Upside

Core Molding Technologies Inc found using ticker (CMT) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 16 with a mean TP of 16. With the stocks previous close at 7.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 113.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.21 and the 200 day MA is 3.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $74m. Company Website: http://www.coremt.com

Core Molding Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

