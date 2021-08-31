Twitter
Core Molding Technologies Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Core Molding Technologies Inc found using ticker (CMT) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 16. With the stocks previous close at 14.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.64 and the 200 day moving average is 13.36. The market cap for the company is $118m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.coremt.com

Core Molding Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

