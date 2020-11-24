Core Laboratories N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.3% Downside

Core Laboratories N.V. with ticker code (CLB) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 22 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 18.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.19 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -6.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.75. The market cap for the company is $1,047m. Find out more information at: http://www.corelab.com

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients’ reservoirs. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products; and proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment comprises services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. It offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.