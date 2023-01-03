Core Laboratories N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

Core Laboratories N.V. found using ticker (CLB) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 17 calculating the mean target price we have 21.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.91 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.7%. The 50 day MA is 20.18 while the 200 day moving average is 21.42. The market cap for the company is $940m. Visit the company website at: https://www.corelab.com

The potential market cap would be $1,012m based on the market concensus.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients’ reservoirs. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and oil delivered products; and proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment provides services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. It offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. In addition, the company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. It operates approximately in 50 countries. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.