Core Laboratories N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.6% Upside

Core Laboratories N.V. found using ticker (CLB) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 32 and 17 with the average target price sitting at 21.44. Now with the previous closing price of 18.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.39 and the 200 day MA is 22.13. The company has a market cap of $869m. Visit the company website at: https://www.corelab.com

The potential market cap would be $1,032m based on the market concensus.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients’ reservoirs. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and oil delivered products; and proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment provides services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. It offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. In addition, the company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. It operates approximately in 50 countries. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.