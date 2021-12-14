Core Laboratories N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

Core Laboratories N.V. found using ticker (CLB) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 35 and 17.5 with the average target price sitting at 27.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.65 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 26.92 while the 200 day moving average is 31.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,094m. Company Website: https://www.corelab.com

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients’ reservoirs. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products; and proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment offers services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. It offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.