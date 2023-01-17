Core Laboratories N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.8% Downside

Core Laboratories N.V. found using ticker (CLB) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 18 with a mean TP of 22.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.28 this would indicate that there is a downside of -4.8%. The 50 day MA is 20.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.02. The company has a market cap of $1,084m. Company Website: https://www.corelab.com

The potential market cap would be $1,032m based on the market concensus.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients’ reservoirs. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and oil delivered products; and proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment provides services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. It offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. In addition, the company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. It operates approximately in 50 countries. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.