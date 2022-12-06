Core Laboratories N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.4% Downside

Core Laboratories N.V. with ticker code (CLB) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 32 and 17 calculating the mean target price we have 21.44. Now with the previous closing price of 21.97 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.4%. The day 50 moving average is 18.89 and the 200 day MA is 22.32. The market capitalisation for the company is $972m. Company Website: https://www.corelab.com

The potential market cap would be $948m based on the market concensus.