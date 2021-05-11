Core Laboratories N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.3% Downside

Core Laboratories N.V. found using ticker (CLB) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 17 and has a mean target at 29.64. With the stocks previous close at 33.81 this indicates there is a potential downside of -12.3%. The day 50 moving average is 28.87 and the 200 day MA is 28.8. The market cap for the company is $1,528m. Visit the company website at: http://www.corelab.com

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients’ reservoirs. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products; and proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment offers services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. It offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.