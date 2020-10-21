Core Laboratories N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.3% Upside

Core Laboratories N.V. with ticker code (CLB) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 21.13. Now with the previous closing price of 14.85 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 42.3%. The day 50 moving average is 17.12 while the 200 day moving average is 19.23. The company has a market cap of $660m. Visit the company website at: http://www.corelab.com

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients’ reservoirs. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products; and proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment comprises services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. It offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn