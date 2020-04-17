Corcept Therapeutics Incorporat – Consenus Indicates Potential 29.8% Upside

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporat found using ticker (CORT) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 7 with a mean TP of 15.5. Now with the previous closing price of 11.94 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.5 and the 200 day moving average is 13.06. The company has a market cap of $1,371m. Visit the company website at: http://www.corcept.com

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It is developing relacorilant that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with Cushing’s syndrome; and Abraxane in combination with relacorilant, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with serous ovarian tumors, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is also developing selective cortisol modulator combined with Xtandi that is in open label dose finding trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; selective cortisol modulator that is in Phase II for the treatment of antipsychotic-induced weight gain; and FKBP5 gene expression assays. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

