Corcept Therapeutics Incorporat – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.0% Downside

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporat with ticker code (CORT) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 16 and has a mean target at 25.75. With the stocks previous close at 27.98 this would imply there is a potential downside of -8.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.57 and the 200 day MA is 19.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,260m. Find out more information at: http://www.corcept.com

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It is developing relacorilant that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with Cushing’s syndrome; and Abraxane in combination with relacorilant, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with serous ovarian tumors, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is also developing selective cortisol modulator combined with Xtandi that is in open label dose finding trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; selective cortisol modulator that is in Phase II for the treatment of antipsychotic-induced weight gain; and FKBP5 gene expression assays. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.