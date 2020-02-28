Copart, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 15.2% Upside

Copart, Inc. found using ticker (CPRT) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 93 and has a mean target at 101.75. Now with the previous closing price of 88.36 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 98.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 87.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $19,663m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.copart.com

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. The company’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, title processing and procurement, loan payoff, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also comprise services to sell vehicles through CashForCars.com; and U-Pull-It service that allows buyer to remove valuable parts, and sell the remaining parts and car body. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. As of September 4, 2019, it operated through approximately 200 locations in 11 countries. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

