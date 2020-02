Copart, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.5% Upside

Copart, Inc. found using ticker (CPRT) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 105 and 79 calculating the mean target price we have 96.67. With the stocks previous close at 95.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.5%. The day 50 moving average is 99.28 while the 200 day moving average is 87.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $21,565m. Company Website: http://www.copart.com

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. The company’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, title processing and procurement, loan payoff, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also comprise services to sell vehicles through CashForCars.com; and U-Pull-It service that allows buyer to remove valuable parts, and sell the remaining parts and car body. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. As of September 4, 2019, it operated through approximately 200 locations in 11 countries. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

