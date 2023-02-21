Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.2% Upside

Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin found using ticker (CPA) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 150 and 97 with the average target price sitting at 120.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 92.9 this would imply there is a potential upside of 30.2%. The 50 day MA is 87.92 and the 200 day moving average is 75.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,670m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://copa.gcs-web.com

The potential market cap would be $4,777m based on the market concensus.

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.