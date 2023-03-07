Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.0% Upside

Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin found using ticker (CPA) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 150 and 97 with the average target price sitting at 121.53. Now with the previous closing price of 94.91 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 89.87 while the 200 day moving average is 76.38. The market cap for the company is $3,736m. Visit the company website at: https://copa.gcs-web.com

The potential market cap would be $4,784m based on the market concensus.

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.