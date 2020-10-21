Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.9% Upside

Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin with ticker code (CPA) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 144 and 47 with the average target price sitting at 68.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 51.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.9%. The 50 day MA is 53.87 and the 200 day moving average is 48.78. The company has a market cap of $2,160m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://copa.gcs-web.com

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn