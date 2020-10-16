Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.8% Upside

Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin found using ticker (CPA) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 144 and 47 calculating the average target price we see 68.89. Now with the previous closing price of 51.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 54.11 and the 200 day MA is 48.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,184m. Find out more information at: http://copa.gcs-web.com

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn