Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.4% Upside

Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin found using ticker (CPA) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 144 and 47 with the average target price sitting at 68.89. Now with the previous closing price of 55.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.4%. The day 50 moving average is 54.01 and the 200 day MA is 49.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,403m. Company Website: http://copa.gcs-web.com

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

