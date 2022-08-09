Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.6% Upside

Twitter
Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin found using ticker (CPA) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 132 and 79 calculating the average target price we see 98.47. Now with the previous closing price of 72.64 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 65.11 while the 200 day moving average is 75.01. The company has a market cap of $3,045m. Find out more information at: https://copa.gcs-web.com

The potential market cap would be $4,128m based on the market concensus.

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

