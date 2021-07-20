Twitter
Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.9% Upside

Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin with ticker code (CPA) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 105 and 60 calculating the average target price we see 90.78. Now with the previous closing price of 67.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.9%. The day 50 moving average is 75.58 while the 200 day moving average is 80.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,808m. Find out more information at: http://copa.gcs-web.com

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

