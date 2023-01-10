Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.9% Upside

Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin with ticker code (CPA) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 142 and 89 calculating the mean target price we have 109.67. With the stocks previous close at 85.1 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.9%. The day 50 moving average is 81.37 and the 200 day moving average is 73.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,368m. Company Website: https://copa.gcs-web.com

The potential market cap would be $4,341m based on the market concensus.

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.