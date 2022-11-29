Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.0% Upside

Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin with ticker code (CPA) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 142 and 80 with a mean TP of 107.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 86.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 74.18 and the 200 day moving average is 73.1. The company has a market cap of $3,348m. Visit the company website at: https://copa.gcs-web.com

The potential market cap would be $4,153m based on the market concensus.

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.