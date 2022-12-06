Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.9% Upside

Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin with ticker code (CPA) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 142 and 80 and has a mean target at 107.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 88.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.9%. The 50 day MA is 75.9 and the 200 day moving average is 72.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,350m. Visit the company website at: https://copa.gcs-web.com

The potential market cap would be $4,050m based on the market concensus.