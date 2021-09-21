Twitter
Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin found using ticker (CPA) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 105 and 72 calculating the mean target price we have 93.56. With the stocks previous close at 78.69 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.9%. The day 50 moving average is 75.08 and the 200 day MA is 78.6. The company has a market cap of $3,357m. Company Website: http://copa.gcs-web.com

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

