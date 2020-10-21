Cooper Tire & Rubber Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company found using ticker (CTB) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 43 and 35 calculating the mean target price we have 38.67. Now with the previous closing price of 35.9 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.7%. The day 50 moving average is 34.08 and the 200 day MA is 28.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,788m. Company Website: http://www.coopertire.com

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires. The company sells its products to independent tire dealers, wholesale distributors, regional and national retail tire chains, large retail chains, and other tire and automotive product retail chains, mass merchandisers, and digital channels as well as original equipment manufacturers; and directly to end users through three owned retail stores. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

