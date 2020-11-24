Cooper Tire & Rubber Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.4% Upside

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company with ticker code (CTB) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 45 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 41.25. With the stocks previous close at 39.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 37.32 while the 200 day moving average is 31.9. The company has a market cap of $2,089m. Find out more information at: http://www.coopertire.com

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires. The company sells its products to independent tire dealers, wholesale distributors, regional and national retail tire chains, large retail chains, and other tire and automotive product retail chains, mass merchandisers, and digital channels as well as original equipment manufacturers; and directly to end users through three owned retail stores. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.